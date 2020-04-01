DENVER (CBS4) – The city and county of Denver says they’ve issued seven citations to businesses for violating a public health order which closed non-essential businesses earlier this month. One business has had three citations.
Officials have been visiting businesses to first explain the public health order and why owners need to abide by it. Between March 24 and March 31, they visited more than 3,500 people.
The city issued 736 warnings.
The following businesses were cited on the following days:
March 31: Appliance Factory Outlet (1045 Zuni St)
March 31: Wing Stop (5125 Chambers Rd)
March 30: Hobby Lobby (920 S. Monaco)
March 29: Appliance Factory Outlet (1045 Zuni St.)
March 29: Car Wash USA Express (603 Santa Fe Drive)
March 28: Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni)
March 26: Game Stop (757 E 20th Ave)
