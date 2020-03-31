Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A handful of Colorado Rockies took time to express their appreciation for the doctors and health care workers working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on Monday in honor of National Doctors Day.
DENVER (CBS4) — A handful of Colorado Rockies took time to express their appreciation for the doctors and health care workers working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on Monday in honor of National Doctors Day.
To the real heroes.#NationalDoctorsDay 💜 pic.twitter.com/dbgY61pUVI
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 30, 2020
“Thank you to all the doctors and medical professionals keeping us safe, today and every day,” the team tweeted.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado