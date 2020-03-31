



— Another case of a police impersonator stopping a driver during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order has been reported — this time in Fort Collins. Colorado law enforcement agencies are seeing an increase in police impersonators pulling over drivers to falsely “enforce” the governor’s order.

A woman was pulled over at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday at Harmony Road and Timberline Road. She said the man was in an unmarked white pickup truck, with red and blue lights on the windshield, and he was wearing a dark blue police uniform and police baseball cap. She described him as a white male, approximately 45 to 50 years old, 6-feet-tall, with an athletic build.

The man reportedly told the driver he was pulling her over to perform a COVID-19 “stay-home compliance check.” He requested her driver’s license, proof of insurance, and vehicle registration. The suspect took the documents to his truck and returned them several minutes later. He did not provide his name or a business card.

FCPS is not conducting stay-home compliance checks — and records show that no law enforcement officers had conducted a stop in the area during that time.

“While we are still enforcing traffic laws, Fort Collins Police officers are not conducting traffic stops solely related to COVID-19 orders,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who leads the Patrol division. “Unfortunately, criminals around the country are using COVID-19 concerns to their advantage in many ways.”

Police are concerned that this suspect may have stopped other vehicles. Drivers who have been stopped in Fort Collins for alleged “stay-home compliance checks,” or anyone with information about this incident or suspect, is asked to call Detective Mike Harres at 970-221-6543. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at www.stopcriminals.org.

Here’s what you should do if stopped by someone who may not be a legitimate law enforcement officer:

Call 911. Dispatchers can help determine if the person stopping you is actually an officer.

Turn on your hazard lights. This tells the person behind you that you’re aware and taking action, and it also draws the attention of other passing vehicles.

Stop in a well-lit, public area.

Remain respectful but cautious.

Ask to see a badge or identification. FCPS officers also have business cards that you can request.

If you’re concerned for your safety, tell the 911 dispatcher and follow their instructions. Your safety is important to us.

Try to remember as many details as possible about the person who stopped you and their vehicle so you can provide that information to police.

