CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Mountain Lion


(AP) – A draft plan by Colorado Parks and Wildlife would maintain stable populations of mountain lions in western Colorado. The Daily Sentinel reported the plan would establish a special management area to deal with conflicts between lions and humans.

The agency proposes to manage lions on a regional rather than a local level to reflect factors such as lion mobility. The plan’s goal is to establish relatively stable populations in both the northern and southern regions of the state’s West Slope.

A mountain lion in a tree in the backyard of a home in Grand Junction (credit: Ken Redding)

The updated goal replaces objectives for 13 localized areas, including two areas in which lion numbers are suppressed.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply