DENVER (CBS4) – A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the central part of Idaho just before 6 pm local time on Tuesday. It was centered 78 miles to the northeast of Boise near Cape Horn Mountain.
Prelim M6.5 Earthquake southern Idaho Mar-31 23:52 UTC, updates https://t.co/LwObyJaSjV
— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) April 1, 2020
As of this posting over 6,600 shake reports were filed with the United States Geological Survey, including three in Colorado. Two of those were near Aspen and one was on the west side of metro Denver. (small blue squares on the map below)
Reports from Twitter say the shaking lasted anywhere from 20 to 30 seconds. So far there have been no reports of significant damage but a lot of people on twitter are talking about it. Here is a link to the USGS to keep up with the latest reports.
@WeatherNation Earthquake in central Idaho. Shaking felt here in Twin Falls at my house. I believe it was a 6.5. pic.twitter.com/M2Mq04GCHv
— Mike Ridgeway (@mike_ridgeway) April 1, 2020