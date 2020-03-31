(CBS4) – A fire broke out at a coffee shop and brewing facility in Adams County on Tuesday afternoon and sent up a large plume of smoke next to Interstate 25. The smoke could be seen from across the Denver metro area.
The shop is a Boyer’s Coffee and the shop and facility is located at 7295 N. Washington Street in Adams County. That’s close to the I-25 intersection with Highway 36 and Interstate 270.
Adams County Fire officials tell CBS4 employees were inside at the time the fire started, but they evacuated and escaped injury. They say the building is a total loss.
Still burning. The roof just collapsed. pic.twitter.com/27T5tCzMxr
— Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) March 31, 2020
At least one car was consumed by the flames, and at approximately 3 p.m. a roof of the building caved in.
Fire investigators are looking into how the fire started. The intersection at 73rd and Washington is expected to be closed for hours.