CBSN DenverWatch Now


(CBS4) – American Addiction Centers offers information for people going through withdrawals or are worried about relapsing during the coronavirus pandemic.

https://americanaddictioncenters.org/virtual-meetings

https://americanaddictioncenters.org/blog/keeping-sobriety-during-a-pandemic

https://www.alcohol.org/resources/coronavirus-and-alcoholism/

https://americanaddictioncenters.org/blog/covid-19-isolation

Comments

Leave a Reply