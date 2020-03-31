DENVER (CBS4) – A storm approaching Colorado for the end of the week is guaranteed to bring much colder weather our way. The cold will likely be the biggest impact the storm has because as of Tuesday morning, it appears snow accumulation will be very limited in most areas.

Before the storm initially arrives Wednesday evening, temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above normal for the final day of March and the first day of April.

It will be a mild finish to what has been a generally warmer than normal month. That said, there have been very chilly days this month including a high of only 30 degrees back on March 20.

Looking ahead, high temperatures around the Denver metro area will reach the upper 60s on Tuesday and some areas in southern Colorado will be in the 70s.

Then some neighborhoods along the Front Range could reach 70 degrees on Wednesday.

Meanwhile high temperatures will be in 30s and 40s across western Wyoming on Wednesday and that colder air will sink south into Colorado for Thursday and Friday.

Internally it should be warm enough for rain in Denver and the Front Range on Thursday. Then eventually temperatures will turn cold enough for a transition to snow by late Thursday. Most of the snow for the metro area will likely be Thursday night into very early Friday. As of Tuesday morning, it appears any accumulation in the metro area should be very limited with 1 inch or less. It will be slushy snow that mainly accumulates on the grass, rooftops, and vehicles. Not the roads.

The storm will clear Colorado Friday morning but the chilly air will linger into Friday night. Then a warming trend kicks of Saturday and continue into early next week.