



Hospitals desperate for protective equipment are asking for help from the community. A group of skilled volunteers is using Facebook to coordinate the creation and delivery of DIY masks to facilities all around the Denver metro area.

The idea started on March 20 when Amanda Glenn posted a video to her Facebook page around 3 a.m. In it, she pleaded for people to come together to help make protective equipment for hospital workers.

Glenn had recently come across another friend’s Facebook post that described an encounter with a hospital worker buying fabric to make masks for her colleagues. With that stuck in her mind, Glenn, and her two friends, Jay Kratz and Andrea Keglovits, started the Denver Mask Task Force group on Facebook.

“I just saw this huge thing coming at us, and it didn’t really seem like we were prepared,” Glenn said.

The group’s goal was to create a city-wide supply chain to get reusable/washable masks to medical providers. The effort would include buying the proper materials, making the masks, and getting them directly in the hands of health-care workers.

“It’s never going to replace a surgical mask or N95 mask, but we are looking for the highest level of protection that we can find folks in a do-it-yourself mask,” Glenn said.

Within a week, the group rapidly grew to include just over a thousand volunteers. In that time, they made and donated more than 300 masks to several facilities.

The group aims to abide by social distancing practices throughout the effort. Pick-ups and drop-offs of masks are arranged to be contact free.

“Our goal was to create a supply chain that was efficient and that was safe for our volunteers,” Glenn said.

Erin Lynskey is one of the countless volunteers helping out. Over the past week she has secured large amounts of fabric as well as made many masks.

“It’s really just inspiring to see people who want to help and be a part of, even just one thing a day you’re doing something that is going to positively contribute to someone else,” Lynskey said.

The so-called “stitch ninjas” have since created an official website, complimenting the Facebook page, where interested parties can find how-to PDF’s and videos, along with hospital-specific instructions.

They’ll need as much help as they can in the coming weeks because right now the mask requests from hospitals are in the thousands, Glenn said.

“It’s a really nice way to just feel like you are a part of a greater collective, even though you might be quarantined in your apartment alone with a sewing machine,” said Lynskey.

The group welcomes all volunteers, but is especially looking for drivers and people with administrative experience right now.

You can find the group on Facebook or on its website: denvermasktaskforce.com.