(CBS4) — RTD is starting a new service that helps out people who use Access-a-Ride. Drivers are now offering to pick up groceries and drop them off those at risk of contracting coronavirus.
If you’re an Access-A-Ride customer, you can call 303-292-6560 or go online to set up a pickup time. Requests must be made one day in advance.
Access-A-Ride will offer grocery pickup to your home from the following locations:
· King Soopers· Safeway · Community Ministry Southwest food bank · Senior Hub Senior Solutions · Adams County Food Bank
Food banks and grocers will be added as they become available. If you are a vendor interested in participating with RTD, you may contact 303-299-6000.
Customers interested in using this service must either call the grocer or food bank directly, or visit their website online, to set up the order and schedule the pickup time. Once the order has been placed, and you have a scheduled pickup time from your grocer or food bank, call Access-a-Ride reservations at 303-292-6560 and book a trip to pick up the groceries at that time.
RTD asks customers to note the following:
- This is a premium service during the COVID-19 state of emergency. This is to provide you a food delivery option which does not require you to ride. The service is for Access-a-Ride customers only, and does not require you to pay a fare;
- You must provide our reservations staff with the address of your grocer or food bank;
- You must provide us the scheduled date and pickup time;
- Our drivers cannot step inside your home. If your front door is not visible from the curb, please provide your contact phone number so that we can call you when the driver has arrived;
- Please do not order frozen food. Deliveries will be similar to passenger transit, and orders may be onboard for over an hour;
- Please note the scheduled time provided to you when your grocery delivery is scheduled. We cannot leave groceries on the front door of an unattended address.