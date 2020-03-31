Comments
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The La Plata County Humane Society needs help. The animal shelter laid off 50% of its staff because of the coronavirus pandemic. The center is struggling to pay for food, medical supplies and basic operating costs.
Owners are asking the community for help since they also had to cancel fundraisers.
As of now, the shelter is open from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. All services except adoptions are postponed, and adoptions are by appointment only.
LINK: La Plata County Humane Society