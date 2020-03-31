Comments
(CBS4) — More Coloradans now qualify for help paying for child care — if they work in essential jobs. Thanks to Banner Health, and the Weld and Larimer county health departments, The Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA of Metro Denver are offering free child care for first responders and medical personnel starting Tuesday.
(CBS4) — More Coloradans now qualify for help paying for child care — if they work in essential jobs. Thanks to Banner Health, and the Weld and Larimer county health departments, The Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA of Metro Denver are offering free child care for first responders and medical personnel starting Tuesday.
The state is working with foundations to create a system of emergency child care and then pay for it through May 17. At first it was just for medical professionals, but it now includes other employees like those who work in grocery stores and sanitation fields.
The Colorado Emergency Child Care Collaborative is offering child care to health care providers/staff members, public safety officers, and those supporting critically at-risk populations. Learn more and apply at https://t.co/7UgKdKBDsk #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/q7NKGziHjF
— DenverHumanServices (@DenverDHS) March 31, 2020
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado