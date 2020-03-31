(CBS4) — The Colorado Attorney General’s Office says 300 coronavirus-related complaints were filed in March. The complaints were for pricing issues with toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and other general cleaning supplies.
“Scammers are now taking advantage of Coloradans as they search for essential products to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Attorney General Phil Weiser stated. “That’s why we are asking anyone who has experienced or witnessed scams or price gouging during this public health emergency to report the incident to our office. By working together, we can protect ourselves and other Coloradans from those bad actors seeking to take advantage of this public health emergency.”
For more information about price gouging, refunds, and coronavirus-related scams and resources, go to coag.gov/coronavirus.
Other complaints included robocalls and texts about fake deals or stay at home work schemes. Coloradans also had issues with refunds from lodging, travel, and skiing activities.
If you notice any scams, fraud, price gouging, or other attempts to take advantage of Coloradans during this public health emergency, contact Stop Fraud Colorado at 800-222-4444 or StopFraudColorado.gov.
