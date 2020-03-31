Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver might extend its stay at home order until April 30, city officials tell CBS4 on Tuesday. They are working the with state on coordinating that extension.
Denver implemented a stay at home order on March 24. A statewide stay at home order was implemented on March 26.
On Monday, President Donald Trump announces he was extending social distancing guidelines to April 30.
At the time of his announcement, Mayor Michael Hancock noted Denver’s high population. Denver has consistently been the top county as far as positive COVID-19 cases.
“Cities and regions that have acted quickly have had better results,” said Hancock. “With Denver being the most densest part of the state, it makes sense that we would take this bold move.”
Businesses that are not considered essential were also encouraged to close until April 10.