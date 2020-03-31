WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — People can now be tested for the coronavirus at a new drive-thru facility. STRIDE Community Health Center opened its second testing facility on Tuesday in Wheat Ridge. It opened a testing site in Aurora last week.
The testing site is located at 7495 West 29th Avenue. Enter from Wadsworth at the entrance directly north of the building. Drive-thru testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday — through April 4.
Testing will also continue through the week in Aurora, at 10680 Del Mar Parkway. Enter on the South side of the plaza, near 10th Avenue.
Drive-thru testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., through Friday, April 3.
Testing is available to hospital workers, healthcare employees, first responders, and the general public. Testing is offered to individuals regardless of insurance and there is no co-pay collected at the time of testing. Brief symptom screening criteria will be applied to anyone requesting swab testing.
Due to inventory and weather, please check STRIDE’s website, Facebook, and Twitter pages for regular updates on testing availability.
For general questions about COVID-19, please call the Colorado 24/7 Help Line at 303-389-1687.