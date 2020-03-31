Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 3,000 Coloradans have tested positive for coronavirus as of March 31. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment there are 2,966 positive cases.
DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 3,000 Coloradans have tested positive for coronavirus as of March 31. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment there are 2,966 positive cases.
There are now more than 500 people hospitalized and 69 deaths. The virus is in 50 counties.
The number of outbreaks at residential/non-hospital health care facilities.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Also on Tuesday, the city of Denver noted it could extend the stay at home order to April 30. That order went into effect on March 24, followed by a statewide order on March 26.
Denver County remains the leader in the number of positive cases (539) followed by Arapahoe County (333).