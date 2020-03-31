Aurora Police SWAT Team Surrounds Burglary, Weapons Suspects In HomeOfficers and a SWAT team with the Aurora Police Department surrounded a house and were working to bring suspects barricaded inside out.

43 minutes ago

With Less Drivers On The Road Police Have Seen More High Speed DriversRoads may have less traffic but that does not mean drivers can exceed speed limits.

47 minutes ago

Stride Community Health Center In Wheat Ridge Offering Drive Up Coronavirus TestingStride Community Health Center in Wheat Ridge is offering drive up testing for coronavirus but have already reached the limit they can test today.

53 minutes ago

Street Sweeping Begins April 1 In Denver But Tickets Will Not Be Issued For The Next 30 DaysStreet sweeping starts tomorrow in Denver but the city will not be issuing tickets for the next 30 days if you are parked is a street sweeping zone.

58 minutes ago

RTD's Access-A-Ride Service Now Offering Grocery Pick Up And Drop OffDrivers are now offering to pick up groceries and drop them off those at risk of contracting coronavirus.

1 hour ago

Colorado Attorney General Office Has Received Over 300 Complaints Related To CoronavirusThe Colorado Attorney General office has received over 300 complaints related to coronavirus.

1 hour ago