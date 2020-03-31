Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – There are now two less options for renting and riding a scooter on the streets of Denver. Both Bird and Lime pulled their scooters out of service late last week.
The two companies say the decision was largely made because the handlebars on the scooters are high-contact surfaces that could potentially aid in the spread of coronavirus.
As of this posting Lyft, Spin and Razor were still operating scooters in Denver.
