AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Officers and a SWAT team with the Aurora Police Department have surrounded a house and are working to bring suspects barricaded inside out. This stems from a burglary call early Tuesday morning.
A call came in just after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday from a witness who reported multiple people were moving guns into a home from a vehicle at E. 13th Street and N. Jasper. That vehicle was seen at a burglary in the area of E. 3rd Avenue and N. Airport Road.
A Reverse 911 is in place for the immediate area while officers work to bring the suspects out of the home.