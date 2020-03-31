Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks of being shutdown due to the coronavirus many Colorado mountain towns say their revenue is down significantly, especially since the shutdown hit during the heart of spring break season.
The Finance Director for the City of Aspen told the Aspen Times that they’re expecting to lose around 13 million dollars in lodging and sales taxes this year. The huge loss could have a big impact on future projects and expenditures.
Aspen is located in Pitkin County which was reporting 29 cases of COVID-19 as of 4 pm on Monday, March 30.
