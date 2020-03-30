Comments
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Water World is looking for summer employees, and plans to hold a virtual job fair on Monday afternoon. It will take place at 1 p.m. and will be done through Zoom.
Denver’s other large theme park — Elitch Gardens — has pushed back its scheduled opening date. It was supposed to open on April 11 but is now shooting for May 16.
The water park located in Federal Heights is scheduled to open in late May as planned.
Get more information about working at Water World at waterworldcolorado.com.
