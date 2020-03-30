CBSN DenverWatch Now
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Water World is looking for summer employees, and plans to hold a virtual job fair on Monday afternoon. It will take place at 1 p.m. and will be done through Zoom.

(credit: CBS)

The water park located in Federal Heights is scheduled to open in late May as planned.

Get more information about working at Water World at waterworldcolorado.com.

(credit: CBS)

Denver’s other large theme park — Elitch Gardens — has pushed back its scheduled opening date. It was supposed to open on April 11 but is now shooting for May 16.

