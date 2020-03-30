Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Trader Joe’s on Colorado Boulevard in Denver is temporarily closed because a team member tested positive for COVID-19. Store officials said that worker was last in the store on Mar. 23.
The location, which includes the wine store, shut down to clean and sanitize as a precautionary measure.
Another location in New York City also closed for the same reason. There is no word on when they plan to re-open.
