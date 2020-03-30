MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A golden retriever named Sunny is brightening spirits in Manitou Springs during the statewide stay-at-home order. Sunny’s owner trained him to make special trips to a neighbor’s house during the coronavirus pandemic.
Renee Hellman depends on oxygen to breathe and can’t risk getting sick. Hellman makes a list of the items she needs and Sunny comes by, picks up the list and brings it to his owner. Sunny’s owner goes shopping for the items and then Sunny delivers them to Hellman. That way, Hellman gets the things she needs without leaving home or directly interacting with other people.
Hellman says getting food and visits from Sunny makes her self-quarantine a little more bearable.
“Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice and it makes you feel good and it’s a way of communicating,” Hellman said.
Sonny also gets Hellman’s mail for her — and seems happy to help!