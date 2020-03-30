CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Shield 616 is a nonprofit known for making sure police departments have the protective gear they need. Now those donations include cleaning supplies.

This weekend the group donated sanitizing wipes, masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies to six agencies in southern Colorado.

The organization says it can put together care packages for as little as $15. If you’d like help their cause, you can donate: https://shield616.org/covid-19-support/

