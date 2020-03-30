



— The Greeley Police Department is investigating reports of people impersonating officers in the past week. In one case, a man in a traffic vest reportedly had drivers pull into an area blocked off by cones and asked them why they were violating the statewide stay-at-home order. All the reports described unmarked vehicles with red and blue lights mounted on the dashboard, according to police.

On Friday, Mar. 27, just before 5 a.m., police got a report of a man conducting traffic stops near Promontory Parkway and 10th Street. Witnesses said the man had a baton and pepper spray, and was wearing a dark uniform with a traffic vest, a baseball cap with no emblem and dark rimmed glasses. After asking drivers to pull into an area blocked off by cones, the man demanded to see a driver’s license, insurance and registration and demanded an explanation about why the victim was violating the COVID-19 law. The impersonator was described as a white man who was 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, with no facial hair or visible tattoos.

In another instance, a driver reported being pulled over at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 24 near 21st Avenue and 13th Street. The man in this case was described as being white, about 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He was driving a silver or white SUV with no markings and wearing a dark colored uniform with no markings or patches and a black stocking cap.

“We have confirmed that NO Greeley Officers, Weld Sheriff Deputies or Colorado State Troopers conducted these traffic stops,” investigators stated Monday.

Police recommended taking the following actions if you think you are being stopped by a police impersonator:

Acknowledge the traffic stop by waving out the window and activating your hazards

Safely drive to a public location, well lit area or a police station if close by

Safely dial 911 & tell the dispatcher that you are being pulled over and provide your location

If anyone has information about these incidents, please contact the Greeley Police Department at (970)350-9600. If you witness this type of activity dial 911.

