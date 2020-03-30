Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – As we’ve seen with so many public gatherings in recent days, the COVID-19 virus has forced the National Weather Service to cancel their annual Skywarn classes, including dozens that were scheduled around Colorado during the months of March and April. These classes teach interested citizens to be a trained storm spotter.
Classes typically last anywhere from 1 to 2 hours depending on the number of attendees and how many questions are asked of the trainers. Students will learn how to properly spot and report various types of severe weather, including hail, funnel clouds and tornadoes.
“Anyone can do it,” said Pueblo National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Heavener. “We’ll be focusing on Colorado severe weather mostly if someone is planning to join from outside of the region.”
The virtual class begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. Participants will need to register ahead of time by clicking here and filling out a short form.