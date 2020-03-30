Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A doomsday shelter in Colorado is getting a spike in interest due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortitude Ranch in the Colorado Springs area is stockpiled with food, semi-automatic weapons and designated bunkers.
It’s described on its brochure as “a survival community equipped to survive any type of disaster and long term loss of law and order,” and its location is a secret to those who aren’t members.
Drew Miller, a retired Air Force Colonel, is the founder and he says inquiries about his ranch as well as the other facility he runs in West Virginia and Wisconsin are coming from people outside the standard “prepper” community.
“If law and order breaks down, then by all means, we will open and ask our members to come, but thus far our members pretty well understand that they really don’t need to be at Fortitude Ranch now,” Miller said.
It costs about $1,000 a year to join Fortitude Ranch, and members can vacation at the other facility as well.