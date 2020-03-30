THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — With all of Colorado under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, there may be more temptation to speed on the open roads. But police are warning that it could land you in a “heap of trouble.” The Thornton Police Department busted a driver going 128 mph on Interstate 25. That’s 73 mph over the speed limit.
Many of our fellow law enforcement agencies have been posting excessive speed tickets. Well, let us join the conversation. Southbound I-25 @ Thornton Parkway, 128 mph in a 55 mph zone. 73 mph over the speed limit. Let us just say, he is in a heap of trouble. Please slow down! pic.twitter.com/FKKvjPwqDL
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 30, 2020
“Let us just say, he is in a heap of trouble. Please slow down!” the police department tweeted.
In the past week, the Lakewood Police Department has shared several photos of the speeds they’ve clocked with radar guns.
“We are #StillHere, we’re actively enforcing laws and we ‘can do this all day,'” the police department tweeted – quoting Captain America.
Another reminder for #Colorado drivers. We’ve been publicizing it, we’ve been on the news & now we’re using Capt. America quotes: We are #StillHere, we’re actively enforcing laws and we “can do this all day”. Slow down, adhere to the #StayAtHomeOrder and #DoYourPart for safety. pic.twitter.com/IST2aaX0K6
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 27, 2020
On Wednesday afternoon, they tagged two motorcycles going 168 mph and 128 mph.
Here are two racing motorcycles on the other side of the highway from where we were. This is reckless, dangerous & unacceptable. We get frequent complaints of motorcycles racing & here is an example of it. This was in the Mid-afternoon today. When is enough, enough? #Covidiotic pic.twitter.com/fwivA8j2lo
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 26, 2020
“This is reckless, dangerous and unacceptable,” officials tweeted with the hashtag #Coviditioc.