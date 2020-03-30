DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system moving across Colorado on Monday will bring minimal impacts. Skies will be mostly cloudy but temperatures won’t change much compared to Sunday. Snow showers are likely in the mountains but any rain in the Denver metro area will be limited.

Denver officially reached 55 degrees on Sunday. Monday could end up being a few degrees warmer. But while it may feel similar, it will look different thanks to the all the clouds.

A few light rain showers are possible along the Front Range at virtually any time on Monday but it many cases it won’t be enough to create a puddle. The chance for any rain will drop quickly after about 6 p.m. A better chance for showers will then develop on the Eastern Plains of Colorado where a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible.

Severe weather is not expected outside of the far southeastern corner of the state including around Springfield.

In the mountains, scattered snow showers are expected thorough the day on Monday but any accumulation will be minor. Most mountain towns will get less than 1 inch.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the entire state will get to enough a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and warmer than normal temperatures for the final day of March.

Then the second storm of the week first arrives with a cold front late Wednesday and dramtic drop in temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Rain is expected for lower elevations Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon followed by a switch to snow Thursday night into Friday morning. At this time, any accumulation in the metro area is expected to be minor.