DENVER (CBS4)- Denver Public Schools is making changes to the times when they provide meals to students during the coronavirus pandemic. Families can now pick up breakfast and lunch per student between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at several locations.
See those locations here.
Jeffco Public Schools also changed their meal schedule effective Monday.
Grab-and-go sites will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Two breafasts and two lunches will be provided to each student.
• Alameda High
• Arvada K-8
• Columbine High (moved from Colorow)
• Edgewater Elementary
• Foothills Elementary
• Lasley Elementary
• Parr Elementary
• Wayne Carle Middle
• Welchester Elementary
• West Jefferson Elementary
• Wheat Ridge High