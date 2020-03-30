



– Older adults are by far the most susceptible to the coronavirus, the Area Agency on Aging is a great resource to help during these difficult times.

It’s important that Colorado residents over the age of 60 follow that guidelines that have been laid out by government and health officials:

–Stay Home

–Use the Special Hours at Stores

–Seek Medical Care If You Need It

–Stay Connected with Friends & Family

— Keep Moving

“Sometimes we would take them to the doctor, now we’re focusing on calling them and doing reassurance. Just checking in. ‘How are you doing today?’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘Have you talked to your daughter or your son?’ Those are important. And if you have people in your community, or you have friends and family, I’m hoping they’re calling their older adults or their older friends just to help them stay connected,” said Jayla Sanchez-Warren, Director of the Denver Regional Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging.

Orders to stay at home impact older adults greatly, limiting their ability to get some of their basic needs met. The Area Agency on Aging can connect older adults in need with services to meet those needs.

–Food Assistance

–Transportation

–Caregiver Support

–Utility Assistance

“I think it’s hardest for those people who have multiple healthcare issues, who can’t drive, who don’t have family that can help them. Those are the folks that I worry about the most, and those are the people that if you can’t get food because you can’t get your transportation then you need to call the Area Agency on Aging,” Sanchez-Warren told CBS4.

LINK: Aging Colorado

You can contact the Area Agency on Aging at 303-480-6700 or go to denverregion.co.networkofcare.org