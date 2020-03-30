Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The coronavirus outbreak has put the city of Aurora’s search for a new police chief on hold. The city stopped taking applications on March 20 and is now reviewing applications.
However, it is waiting to do any final interviews or hold public forums. Originally the city had hoped to do those interviews in April and May.
Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson will lead the department until a new chief is selected.
Nick Metz retired in December after he came under fire for not punishing an officer who was caught drunk, passed out and armed in his patrol car.
