Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – An inmate inside the downtown Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19. Jail officials say the inmate, who was not identified, has been isolated in the medical unit.
DENVER (CBS4) – An inmate inside the downtown Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19. Jail officials say the inmate, who was not identified, has been isolated in the medical unit.
Denver Health medical professionals are monitoring the inmate.
City officials say any inmate who feels flu-like symptoms are referred to medical staff for evaluation.
On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced 414 Coloradans have been hospitalized, and 51 people have died.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado