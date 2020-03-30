CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – An inmate inside the downtown Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19. Jail officials say the inmate, who was not identified, has been isolated in the medical unit.

(credit: CBS)

Denver Health medical professionals are monitoring the inmate.

City officials say any inmate who feels flu-like symptoms are referred to medical staff for evaluation.

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced 414 Coloradans have been hospitalized, and 51 people have died.

