DENVER (CBS4) — You’ve heard about the shortage of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. Now a hospital in Denver is asking volunteers to sew masks for people who have or may have COVID-19. National Jewish Health posted a pattern and instructions for the type of mask they’d prefer to have.
“Due to the current mask shortage, we may choose to give homemade masks to those with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to lower the risk that they will spread the disease to others; to people who are not infected but want to reduce the risk of contracting the disease; or to people who have no symptoms but they may be infected and spreading germs,” the website states.
“We recommend 2-layer 100% cotton. This material has a 70% filtering efficiency, versus 96% in surgical masks. There is a good balance between filtering and breathability of this material,” the website states.
Download mask instructions here.
Download the mask pattern here.
Please complete this packing slip with your donation.
Where to Send Masks:
National Jewish Health
ATTN: Valerie Fitzpatrick, Central Services Manager
1400 Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80206
Where to Drop Off Masks:
Valet Parking Desk at Main Entrance *
1400 Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80206
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
* Please be sure to use the new temporary entrance off of 14th Street because of construction. View new entrance on map.
For questions about making masks, please email masks@njhealth.org.