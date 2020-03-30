Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Many locally-owned businesses are taking a serious beating because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses were told to shut down or reduce their operation to help stop the spread of the contagious virus.
One of them is Annie’s – a staple on East Colfax.
The cafe has been serving Colorado for nearly 40 years. In the last two weeks, owners say they’ve seen a 70% decline in business.
“In a month I don’t know, we’re just going to have to hope for the best,” said Emily Aman. “You can’t get the six month savings to try to figure a way through this. Just rely on each other, and hopefully we do make it through.”
Aman tells CBS4 they’ve weathered recessions before, but still don’t know what to make of the current global pandemic’s effect on business.
Nearly 12,000 restaurants across the state are struggling. The restaurant industry makes up 10% of Colorado’s work force.
