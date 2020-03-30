



— People around the world are still adapting to the lifestyle changes brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Psychologists say staying at home, isolated from others, can have a huge impact on mental health for both adults and children.

“Every age group will react a little bit differently, but it’s going to impact all kids and teens in different ways,” said Jessica Hawkes, child and adolescent psychologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Teens are more likely to feel grief over things they’re missing out on, like senior prom or walking at graduation.

Younger kids might simply miss their friends at school.

Hawkes says the drastic changes in everyday life could cause anxiety and depression in children. Families will need to work together and check on one another to stay healthy, both physically and mentally.

“Kids may be feeling anxious if they’re asking a lot of questions throughout the day or they seem very unsettled. They might have a difficult time eating or sleeping or just staying on edge. All of those could be potential signs that the child is having a hard time,” said Hawkes. She says clinics have already received calls from parents asking how to help their kids navigate this unfamiliar time.

Children’s Hospital Colorado Pediatric Mental Health Institute developed a list of ways families can help kids cope with anxiety and stress that may come with these changes.

“Try to make sure that they maintain a regular schedule, so their lives can still have structure. Fresh air, physical activity, all of those things could be helpful,” said Hawkes.

Hawkes says families should stay connected with friends and loved ones.

She says it’s important to be intentional about calling, writing letter or sending videos to loved ones. However, parents should still remember to limit screen time at home.

One of the most important things parents can do is set an example and show their children they’re not in this alone.

“Parents have to model good coping because kids are going to be watching what their parents are doing. They decide they need to be worried based on how their parents are acting,” said Hawkes.

Additional information and tips for speaking with children and coronavirus and connecting about emotional wellness can be found at https://www.childrenscolorado.org/conditions-and-advice/parenting/parenting-articles/coronavirus-anxiety/

More resources:

Safe2Tell

An anonymous way for students, parents, school staff and community members to report concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others

safe2tell.org

1-877-542-7233

The Trevor Project

Crisis prevention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth

thetrevorproject.org

1-866-488-7386

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

1-800-273-8255

Mobile Crisis Services, Denver Health

24/7 service that provides mental health support to residents of the city and county of Denver and to Mental Health Center of Denver consumers during and after a crisis

https://www.denverhealth.org/services/emergency-medicine/psychiatric