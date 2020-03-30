Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Nurses from Arizona are now in Greeley to help their counter-parts at Banner Health. They arrived at North Colorado Medical Center Sunday.
Swift Aviation donated a private jet so the nurses could make the journey with limited exposure to coronavirus.
Banner shifted the nurses because the number of cases in Northern Colorado was increasing while there was not as much activity in Arizona.
Ten critical care staff members will be in Greeley for two weeks. And they say it was an easy decision.
“I didn’t hestitate,” said Lindsey Stewart, a register nurse with Banner Health.
Weld County has one of the higher death rates in the state and has at least 180 cases. Nine people have died.
