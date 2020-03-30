ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 62-year-old woman suspected of driving under the influence spit on a officer in Arvada on Sunday morning, investigators said. Brenda Johnson was quoted as saying, “There’s some Corona for you, now all you need is a lime.”
Police were called to the 6,000 block of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard at 7:22 a.m. Sunday, after a report of a driver crashing into four parked cars. They found Johnson behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle at the 7-Eleven at West 58th Ave and Wadsworth Boulevard.
“Johnson was arrested and booked at the Arvada Police Department for DUI and other traffic charges. While at a local detoxification center, Johnson began spitting on the arresting officer,” officials stated. “Johnson was transported back to the Police Department and was booked on charges of Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer (felony), DUI, Hit and Run and several other traffic charges.”
It’s not clear whether Johnson has the coronavirus. The officer is following department of health guidelines in reference to COVID-19.
