



Colorado’s Chinese American community is doing what it can to help health care providers fighting coronavirus (COVID-19). In the Denver area, some moms started a drive to buy protective masks.

The group has raised nearly $21,000 and distributed thousands of masks. The effort is being coordinated by a high school sophomore and his mother.

“We’re trying to reach out to as many people as possible,” said Stephen Zhang, a 15-year-old entrepreneur.

He runs a website called Youth Creates to showcase and develop youth talent. They also a fund raise.

Right now, protecting those fighting COVID-19 is their cause.

“We’re just trying to donate masks to the doctors who lack them,” said Stephen.

The campaign started with Stephen’s mom, Xiuping Wang, and other moms concerned about medical staff working without personal protective equipment.

“They are really the front line soldiers, and so everyone really should chime in to help them fight the battle for everyone,” said Xiuping.

The whole “mom group” is a force of about 360, supported by Denver Chinese school. They’ve collected more than $21,000 in seven days.

“A large percent of the donations are from the mom group,” explained Xiuping.

“When they have a goal in mind they won’t stop at anything to achieve it,” said Stephen.

The moms have purchased nearly 2,500 N95 masks and about 1,000 surgical masks from contacts in China and have donated them.

Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Specialists, one of six facilities helped, sent thanks.

“It just gives us more motivation and more drive to continue,” said Stephen.

Other Chinese American groups in Colorado are also taking action. In Boulder, the Bohua Chinese School has collected and donated nearly 3,000 masks and 5,500 gloves.

The Chinese American Association distributed 3,000 disposable masks in an ongoing campaign to support 30 clinics and hospitals.

To Xiuping, it just makes sense.

“We want to do the right thing for the country. We are part of the country. We are American,” she said.

Xiuping’s goal is to purchase and distribute 10,000 masks. Stephen has no doubt they’ll get it done.