(CBS4) – If you think Colorado is pretty chill, you may be right. Colorado is one of the least-stressed states in America, according to a new survey.
“WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid and achieve a more relaxing life,” the website states.
WalletHub looked at crime, poverty and divorce rates, as well as things like the average number of hours worked per week, the personal bankruptcy rate and the share of adults getting adequate sleep. (Colorado tied for third place when it came to most average hours of sleep per night!)
The states with the lowest levels of stress are:
- Minnesota
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Iowa
- Utah
- New Hampshire
- Hawaii
- Colorado
- Wisconsin
- Maryland
The states with the highest levels of stress are:
- Louisianna
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
- Arkansas
- West Virginia
- Nevada
- Kentucky
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Alaska
Click here to see WalletHub’s full list.
The coronavirus has become the biggest source of stress for Americans in 2020, a recent WalletHub survey found. Other stressors that Americans commonly worry about are work, money, the current political climate, mass shootings and healthcare.