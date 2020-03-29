WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a gas meter wrapped with firecrackers last week while looking over a property in search of evidence.
The deputies responded to a homeowner’s call Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Kelly Lane, northeast of Brighton in unincorporated Weld County. The homeowner had found a backpack next to his house.
WCSO deputies Michael Jaeger and Nathan Scudder found multiple sets of car keys, an ignition tumbler, gloves, tools, and a registration card to from a vehicle that had been stolen but recovered. The homeowner believed some of the items had been taken from his residence the night before.
Deputy Scudder walked the other sides of the house in case other items of evidence existed there, but instead discovered several items taped to the residence’s gas meter.
Those items turned out to be five M-150 firecrackers — legal versions of the popular (and illegal) M-80.
The ground below the gas meter was littered with unused matches. There was also a box of matches nearby, along with several empty alcohol containers.
“We think it’s fairly unlikely they would have caused any damage,” WCSO spokesman Joe Moylan told CBS4. “We think it’s just as unlikely the suspect would have been able to ignite all five had he/she tried to.”
The firecrackers were removed and disposed of by the Weld County Bomb Squad.
Weld County is looking for any witnesses to the activity. Meanwhile, Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS (8477)) is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.