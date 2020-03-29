



As COVID-19 cases spread across our state, pediatricians are having to rethink how they operate. One office in Highlands Ranch is now offering at-home visits to limit everyone’s exposure.

Dr. Dan Feiten runs PediaClinic in Highlands Ranch, a pediatric urgent care that operates at atypical hours for the benefit of families in need of care. Recently, fewer families are coming into the office, and for good reason, he said.

“It’s not that they are necessarily afraid of their child getting sick, they’re also afraid that they might get sick,” Feiten said. “And if mom and dad get sick, who’s going to take care of the child?”

On Saturday, PediaClinic started offering house calls. Just like a normal appointment, a family can schedule online, and then a doctor will follow up over the phone before visiting the home.

“We’ll give them a call and clarify those conditions so that we dress and prepare appropriately,” Feiten said.

The doctors and nurse practitioners will be ready for everything from an ear infection to COVID-19.

Eventually, a mobile unit will be set up as a secondary location for providers to restock supplies. The unit could also serve as a remote exam room, if there is enough demand.

“We’re able to reassure the parents. We’re able to decrease the likelihood that they will become infected coming into our urgent care,” Feiten said.

According to the doctor, the need to adapt is industry-wide and is requiring a lot of communication and coordination among offices. Currently, other locations are offering everything from telehealth appointments to designating appointment times for symptomatic children, so all patients and their families are safe.

“What I appreciate is that the doctors and the pediatric clinicians are coming together in this state to provide the best care that we possibly can,” Feitin said. “I am very, very proud of the job that we’re doing.”

It’s important to note, the clinic is not testing for COVID-19 and will refer patients with severe symptoms to a local hospital. Eventually, they hope to have testing capabilities.

