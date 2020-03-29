DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system spinning over Nevada will move into Colorado later today. You will notice the clouds increasing from the west as it gets closer to our state.
Temperatures today will be seasonal with mostly 50s along and east of Interstate 25. It will be cooler in the mountains and out west with 30s and 40s due to the cloud cover.
By this afternoon snow showers are likely in the mountains and by tonight some rain showers are possible along the Front Range. A few of those could mix with or change to snow in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide.
Monday will be a cloudy to mostly cloudy day statewide with a continued chance for light snow showers in the mountains. We could also see another shot of scattered rain showers in Denver and on the eastern plains by Monday afternoon and evening. There is even a remote chance for a few thunderstorms late tomorrow on the eastern plains.
Any rain or snow that falls over the next 24 hours will be on the light side. There are no watches, warnings or advisories in effect.