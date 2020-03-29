CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver Water


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water wants its customers to know they suspended all water shut-offs due to late payments. They say customers should have access to water during the coronavirus pandemic.

Washing your hands is key to COVID-19 prevention.

Denver Water also wants customers to know the water is safe to drink, and they follow regulations to prevent waterborne pathogens, like COVID-19.

Customers who worry they can’t pay their bill are asked to call the Denver Water Customer Care team at 303-893-2444, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Comments

Leave a Reply