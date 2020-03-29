Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The number of positive coronavirus cases in Colorado ticked up slightly on March 29 to 2,307 — up from 2,061 on Saturday. Hospitalizations increased to 326, up from 274 a day earlier, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Forty-seven Coloradans have died from the virus.
The total number of tests administered increased by nearly 1,200 to 14,470.
Denver County reports 408 cases, and Eagle County has 241 cases.
