COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Project C.U.R.E. held a personal protective equipment drive on Sunday to help supply Colorado’s health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The group partnered with local health care systems in Colorado Springs.

They collected face shields, gloves, surgical masks, disposable gowns and sanitation wipes.

The drive lasts until 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Jefferson County held its own drive. Organizers says the turnout wasn’t as strong as they hoped.

