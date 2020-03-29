Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Project C.U.R.E. held a personal protective equipment drive on Sunday to help supply Colorado’s health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The group partnered with local health care systems in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Project C.U.R.E. held a personal protective equipment drive on Sunday to help supply Colorado’s health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The group partnered with local health care systems in Colorado Springs.
They collected face shields, gloves, surgical masks, disposable gowns and sanitation wipes.
The drive lasts until 4 p.m.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
On Saturday, Jefferson County held its own drive. Organizers says the turnout wasn’t as strong as they hoped.
LINK: Project C.U.R.E
I’ve created a website (https://kittips.us/infection-protection-kit) for those who can not get or buy the protection stuff. I hope that it may minimize risks and save somebody’s health.
Thank you.