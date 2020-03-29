DENVER (CBS4) – President Donald Trump approved a request by Gov. Jared Polis to declare a major disaster for Colorado. Polis and a majority of Colorado’s congressional delegation signed the urgent request on March 25.
Rep. Ken Buck, (R-CO 4th District) did not sign the request.
The declaration now allows for more federal funding as the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rises daily in Colorado.
This declaration ensures that Colorado can be on a level playing field with other states that already have this status like New York and Washington when it comes to federal disaster funding and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance,” Polis stated in a news release.
Polis noted the “unique” situation in Colorado’s high country as Eagle County records the second highest number of positive cases in the state.
Colorado is one of the states with the highest presence of COVID-19 on a per-capita basis, with a unique situation unfolding in our mountain communities. Colorado continues facing a shortage of resources in addressing this pandemic.