(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is suspending its Bustang and Outrider service as of Sunday. The goal is to reduce travel between cities in Colorado, limiting the spread of coronavirus.
Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide stay-at-home order last week which lasts through April 11.
The Bustang and Outrider services will also be suspended through at least April 11. The suspension does not include local transit services, like RTD.
