



During medical crises, one thing doctors always need plenty of is blood. Blood banks, like Vitalant in Colorado, haven’t been able to effectively use their vans to collect what they need because of social distancing rules.

“So we at the YMCA have been working with them to help salvage quite a few of their blood drives,” said Kimberly Armitage, the Vice President of Strategic Growth and Membership for the YMCA of Metro Denver.

Sunday, the YMCA at The Southlands in Aurora hosted a blood drive in the outdoor mall. It went better than they could have anticipated.

“We got a lot of walk-ins we couldn’t take because we didn’t have enough techs. We probably turned 10 or 12 people away,” she said.

Don Waite came out to donate blood for the first time.

“With everything happening I thought it was important to keep it full of blood,” he said. “I’ve never done it before, but it was really easy, it was painless and you get snacks.”

He recommends you do the same if you can.

“It’s worth your time. You know you’re going to make a difference in the life of a person, and it may not be today, and it may not be tomorrow, but there is going to be people that you make their life better.”

This was the first of several blood drives the YMCA will be hosting which is a good thing because the community seems to be more than willing to do their part.

“It’s great to know that the community is here to support what is happening with this pandemic,” said Armitage.

The YMCA will hold another blood drive on April 5 at The Southlands.

