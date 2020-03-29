



The grocery store industry is still aggressively looking to hire employees in Colorado during the coronavirus pandemic. King Soopers announced it has already hired 1,400 workers across the state.

They are looking to add an additional 1,500 to their ranks over the next several weeks to keep up with heightened demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LINK: King Soopers Careers

Walmart is hoping to hire 150,000 people nationwide, around 2,900 of those jobs are available to Coloradans.

“The most in demand positions right now are cashiers and stockers, and stockers of course goes back to that need to make sure the items that are coming in are placed on the shelves so that they are available for customers,” said Tiffany Wilson, Director of Communications for Walmart.

LINK: Walmart Careers

Hollie Becker with Sprouts Farmers Market says they are hiring more than 200 positions at facilities across the state.

“If you’re just looking for something for the next few weeks or the next couple of months until your regular place of business reopens, that’s fine. We understand that there’s a lot of people looking for that type of work right now and quite frankly, we have a similar need,” said Becker.

LINK: Sprouts Careers

Whole Foods is also hiring 5,000 positions nationwide; more than 80 of those positions are available in Colorado.

LINK: Whole Food Careers

